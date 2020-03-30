When Particles Collide, Live from Mom and Dad’s Basement
6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Donations Accepted. When Particles Collide Facebook page
Maine rock act When Particles Collide is singer/guitarist Sasha Alcott and singer/drummer Chris Viner. Prepandemic, they literally spent all of their time out on the road in their van playing shows around the country. For now, however, they’ve set up shop in Viner’s parents’ basement in Orono and will play live shows every Wednesday and Saturday night via Facebook Live until they’re able to get back out on the road. Kick back and rock out to tunes like “Lay My Body Down For You” and “We’re Gonna Need You Now.” Speaking of need, they sure would appreciate your tips during the performances. See links to PayPal and Venmo when the broadcast starts.
Oshima Brothers: Singstream Series
6 p.m. Thursdays. Through April 16. Oshima Brothers Facebook page
Oshima Brothers is the Belfast-based indie-folk and acoustic-pop duo of Jamie and Sean Oshima who have been singing together since childhood and performing and recording professionally since 2015. “These Cold Nights” and “Hearts as Full as the Moon” are two recent singles from the brothers, and the harmonies are breathtaking.
Toby McAllister
8 p.m. Saturday. Toby McAllister Music Facebook page.
You may recognize the name Toby McAllister from the rock band Sparks the Rescue, which made a national splash in the 2000s with two studio albums and several EPs. The Mechanic Falls-based singer-songwriter continues to play dozens upon dozens of shows every year all over Maine, and during this time of isolation, he’ll be slinging tunes from his home office. Here’s hoping he plays the good kind of infectious, original tune “Love, Rosie.” McAllister will be accepting tips via Venmo and PayPal.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Remember, we are all in this together
-
Do This
Find family fun online, from cooking to karate
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Economy not strong enough to withstand virus
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Catch these Maine musicians performing online this week
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Crisis shows value of progressive policies
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.