When Particles Collide, Live from Mom and Dad’s Basement

6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Donations Accepted. When Particles Collide Facebook page

Maine rock act When Particles Collide is singer/guitarist Sasha Alcott and singer/drummer Chris Viner. Prepandemic, they literally spent all of their time out on the road in their van playing shows around the country. For now, however, they’ve set up shop in Viner’s parents’ basement in Orono and will play live shows every Wednesday and Saturday night via Facebook Live until they’re able to get back out on the road. Kick back and rock out to tunes like “Lay My Body Down For You” and “We’re Gonna Need You Now.” Speaking of need, they sure would appreciate your tips during the performances. See links to PayPal and Venmo when the broadcast starts.

Oshima Brothers: Singstream Series

6 p.m. Thursdays. Through April 16. Oshima Brothers Facebook page

Oshima Brothers is the Belfast-based indie-folk and acoustic-pop duo of Jamie and Sean Oshima who have been singing together since childhood and performing and recording professionally since 2015. “These Cold Nights” and “Hearts as Full as the Moon” are two recent singles from the brothers, and the harmonies are breathtaking.

Toby McAllister

8 p.m. Saturday. Toby McAllister Music Facebook page.

You may recognize the name Toby McAllister from the rock band Sparks the Rescue, which made a national splash in the 2000s with two studio albums and several EPs. The Mechanic Falls-based singer-songwriter continues to play dozens upon dozens of shows every year all over Maine, and during this time of isolation, he’ll be slinging tunes from his home office. Here’s hoping he plays the good kind of infectious, original tune “Love, Rosie.” McAllister will be accepting tips via Venmo and PayPal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: