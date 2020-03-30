PORTLAND — As businesses and employers try to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and other chambers of commerce across the state have launched Pay It Forward Maine.

“In this unprecedented time, we know everyone is feeling the financial impact, especially our small businesses–who make up 99% of our business community in the state,” Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “We want to make sure that when we get to the other side of this pandemic, our local businesses are still there for us. So, we need to be there for them now. This campaign will allow our community to rally, as they always do in times of crises and hardship, and discover ways they can still support their favorite establishments over the next few months.”

As part of the campaign, individuals are asked to continue supporting local businesses by buying gift cards, gift certificates or passes to use when the storefronts are open again; use take-out, delivery or drive through options at restaurants; purchase merchandise and goods online or volunteer to deliver products to those in need; pass out meals for local students or provide child-care or instruction for children whose parents are busy working.

For more information visit, PayItForwardMaine.com.

