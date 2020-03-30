The Pumgustuk Fire Company of Yarmouth is shown with their hand pumpers and band members circa 1900. Residents voted at a town meeting in March 1886 to organize a fire engine company, which comprised 30-40 men. The pumper “Pumgustuk” was purchased in 1856 and retired in 1928.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: A physician’s perspective
-
Northern Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Yarmouth
-
College
College notebook: Michigan forward Livers declares for NBA draft
-
Schools and Education
Mills eases workforce training rules in response to coronavirus
-
Business
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks