The Pumgustuk Fire Company of Yarmouth is shown with their hand pumpers and band members circa 1900. Residents voted at a town meeting in March 1886 to organize a fire engine company, which comprised 30-40 men. The pumper “Pumgustuk” was purchased in 1856 and retired in 1928.

