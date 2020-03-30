Chebeague Island
Remote access to Board of Selectmen meetings is via Zoom, as facilities are closed. On a computer: zoom.us/j/8515777311. On a landline telephone: 1-929-205-6099, meeting ID: 851 577 7311. On a cell phone: 1-929-205-6099, 851 577 7311 #.
Wed. 4/8 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting/Workshop
Cumberland
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled.
Durham
All scheduled public meetings are postponed through mid-May. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Falmouth
Town Hall is closed until further notice. Town Council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can participated in virtually through Zoom (details at falmouthme.org).
Freeport
All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled until at least April 28. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.
North Yarmouth
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.
Pownal
All meetings have been canceled until further notice.
Yarmouth
All nonessential town committee and board meetings are canceled until further notice. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
