The only gas station and laundromat on Peaks Island will close temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lionel Plante Associates sent a letter to the community Sunday to announce the temporary closure, which begins Monday afternoon. The business was notified Friday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to close the gas station and laundromat for two week was made out of “an abundance of caution and concerns for staff and our community,” the business wrote in the letter.

“We know this will cause some hardship in our community, but we are hopeful that Portland’s Stay At Home Emergency Order and our state’s executive order will reduce your need for gasoline. We know this comes without warning, but these are unprecedented times,” the letter read.

The gas station will be staffed by one employee until 3:30 pm. Monday to allow people to fill tanks. The laundromat also will be open until 3:30 p.m., then remain closed for the next two weeks. The business asked only one person to enter the office at a time and asked customers pay with credit cards if possible to help maintain social distancing.

The employee who has COVID-19 is self-isolating and additional information is not being released to protect the employee’s health information, according to the business.

LPA staff had been doing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

The business will reopen from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 4 and 11 to allow residents an opportunity to fill their tanks.

“Please know that the gas pump and the laundromat were where our business was born. They have been operating continuously since 1962,” LPA staff wrote. “This is not a decision that we’ve taken lightly. We hope you stay home and stay healthy. We’ll see you as soon as we possibly can.”

This story will be updated.

