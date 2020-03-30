The Saco Food Pantry remains open during its regular hours, Monday through Friday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the last Tuesday of the month, 5 to 6:30 p.m. A new pick up procedure has been put in place for everyone’s protection.
More volunteers are needed, those interested may contact Lynn Steed at [email protected] for more information.
FMI or verification, contact pantry President John White at 207-590-8382 or [email protected]
