The South Portland School Department Food Service is offering free breakfast and lunch to-go meals Monday through Friday. Meals, for students 18 and younger, can be picked up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No application is required. Look for the yellow school bus at each location:
Brickhill Heights
80 Brickhill Ave.
Skillin Elementary School
180 Wescott Road
Kaler Elementary School
165 S. Kelsey St.
Redbank Community Center
105 Macarthur Circle West
Pine Street Little League Field
Bag lunch and breakfast for the next morning
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: A physician’s perspective
-
Northern Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Yarmouth
-
College
College notebook: Michigan forward Livers declares for NBA draft
-
Schools and Education
Mills eases workforce training rules in response to coronavirus
-
Business
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks