The South Portland School Department Food Service is offering free breakfast and lunch to-go meals Monday through Friday. Meals, for students 18 and younger, can be picked up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No application is required. Look for the yellow school bus at each location:

Brickhill Heights
80 Brickhill Ave.

Skillin Elementary School
180 Wescott Road

Kaler Elementary School
165 S. Kelsey St.

Redbank Community Center
105 Macarthur Circle West

Pine Street Little League Field
Bag lunch and breakfast for the next morning

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles