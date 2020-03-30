The South Portland School Department Food Service is offering free breakfast and lunch to-go meals Monday through Friday. Meals, for students 18 and younger, can be picked up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No application is required. Look for the yellow school bus at each location:

Brickhill Heights

80 Brickhill Ave.

Skillin Elementary School

180 Wescott Road

Kaler Elementary School

165 S. Kelsey St.

Redbank Community Center

105 Macarthur Circle West

Pine Street Little League Field

Bag lunch and breakfast for the next morning

