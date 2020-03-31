Arrests

3/29 at 6:28 p.m. Nicole Robinson, 33, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Washington Street on a charge of violation of condition of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported between March 24-29.

Fire calls

3/23 at 4:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

3/24 at 2:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

3/25 at 9:29 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Court Street.

3/26 at 8:58 p.m. EMS assist on Bluff Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from March 23-29.

