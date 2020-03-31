BRUNSWICK — A Bowdoin College community member who was presumed to have coronavirus has since tested negative, college officials said.

Last week, Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose said in a letter to the community that someone in the campus community was tested and presumed to be infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The person was under a doctor’s care and self-isolating at home, he said, and had not been on campus since March 17. He did not say whether the person was a student, faculty or staff.

The week before, Rose said three students were also “presumed to be infected” after coming into contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus. The three students were in self-isolation outside of Maine and none had been on campus, in Brunswick or in contact with anyone else from campus or town since their contact with the infected individual, he said.

College officials did not have an update on whether those three students had been tested or released from quarantine as of Tuesday, only that they are under the care of doctors and are out of state with their families.

“While this news is indeed distressing, it is no surprise — given the community-spread nature of this disease,” Rose said at the time.

Earlier this month, the college announced that after spring break, students were not to return to campus and would complete the rest of the semester online. Commencement and the college reunion will both be rescheduled “as soon as we have a better understanding of when this public health crisis will pass.”

Remote learning for students began last week.

