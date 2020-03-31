Arrests

3/23 at 5:18 p.m. Julia White, 52, of Homeplace, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/23 at 5:14 p.m. Haven Willis, 45, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on a charge of drinking in public.

3/24 at 2:09 p.m. Lucas Elwell, 39, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Pleasant Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/26 at 6:41 p.m. Colby Carr, 30, listed as a transient, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Bath Road on charges of assault and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

3/23 at 9:40 a.m. Alarm on Neptune Drive.

3/23 at 12:02 p.m. Alarm on Cumberland Street.

3/23 at 5:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

3/24 at 3:06 a.m. Alarm on Arrowhead Drive.

3/24 at 3:19 a.m. Alarm on Julia’s Way.

3/24 at 3:30 a.m. Alarm on Amos Way.

3/24 at 12:26 p.m. Alarm on Gurnet Road.

3/24 at 9:02 p.m. Structure fire on Gurnet Road.

3/27 at 1:56 a.m. Alarm on Burbank Avenue.

3/27 at 6:46 p.m. Alarm on Cumberland Street.

3/28 at 4:14 p.m. Outdoor fire on Mere Point Road.

3/29 at 4:52 p.m. Alarm on Medical Center Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 46 calls from March 23-30.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: