Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New York after developing what he called “minor symptoms” about 10 days ago.

Patrick McEnroe said: “The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel, really, 100 percent.”

As a player, he won one tournament in singles and 16 in doubles, including the 1989 French Open. He succeeded his brother as Davis Cup captain and served in that job for nearly a decade, leading the United States to the title in 2007. The younger McEnroe also served as general manager of player development for the U.S. Tennis Association.

He and his brother now are both TV analysts for tennis matches, sometimes working alongside each other in the booth.

THE NHL has extended its self-quarantine recommendation for players and staff until April 15.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the extension in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The league had previously sent out a memo recommending self-quarantining until April 4.

So far, four NHL players – two each from the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche – have tested positive for COVID-19.

REIGNING NCAA women’s singles tennis champion Estela Perez-Somarriba has decided to delay the start of her professional career and remain at the University of Miami for another year.

Perez-Somarriba, a senior, will take advantage of an NCAA decision Monday to give Division I spring-sport athletes an additional year of eligibility after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed their 2020 season.

Perez-Somarriba won the singles title last May. She’s 141-23 at Miami and holds the school record for match victories.

THE CHINA government has ordered all major sports events to remain suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, meaning the country’s basketball league will have to push back its planned restart.

The Chinese Basketball Association had hoped to resume play in mid-April but was denied government approval to do so. Instead, China’s General Administration of Sport issued a statement saying any large sporting events that draw crowds “are temporarily not being resumed.” The agency did not give a timeline for when the suspensions may be lifted, but said it will “make timely adjustments according to the epidemic prevention and control situation.”

The CBA has been suspended since Jan. 24 because of the spread of COVID-19. The league is reportedly considering a proposal to bring all 20 teams to one or two cities and play the remainder of the regular season in empty arenas.

BELLATOR HAS postponed its three cards set for May in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MMA organization says it will try and reschedule Bellator 242 set for May 9 in San Jose, California, a May 16 card in London and Bellator 243 on May 29 in Temecula, California.

Bellator says it will try to reschedule the events as soon as it can.

ABC/ESPN has moved up the premier of the 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance” featuring Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls to April 19. The docuseries will be shown on ESPN on Sunday nights and on Netflix outside of the United States.

It was originally scheduled to be released in June but sports fans have clamored on social media for the series to be moved up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and with most sporting events canceled or postponed.

The Bulls won six NBA titles during the 1990s and were led by Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman.

HUNGARIAN OLYMPIC swimmer Boglarka Kapas says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old Kapas writes in an Instagram post that she had to submit to testing in order to return to training.

She says her first test was negative but a second test showed she has the virus. She is staying in quarantine at home for two weeks.

Kapas says “I don’t have any symptoms yet and that’s why it’s important for you to know that even if you feel healthy you can spread the virus.”

Kapas won gold in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2019 world championships in China and a bronze medal in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

GLOBAL SOCCER union FIFPro says seven-time Slovakian champion Zilina is opting for bankruptcy after offering players a “take it or leave it” 80 percent pay cut.

FIFPro says it believes Zilina is the first European club to go into liquidation since the coronavirus outbreak. The union says Zilina “refused to negotiate with the (Slovak) player union.”

The move follows the club selling 20-year-old forward Robert Bozeník to Feyenoord in January for a reported fee of about $4.9 million. Zilina is second in the now-suspended Slovak league. The club played in the Champions League in 2010-11 but lost all six games in a group that included Chelsea and Marseille.

