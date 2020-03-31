An employee at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren has tested positive for coronavirus, the Maine Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

The department separately announced that seven inmates have been tested for the virus. Four tests have been negative, while three are pending. That information was shared during the daily Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention briefing, and it was also posted on the department’s website.

Those updates were the first from the department regarding testing among inmates and staff. Corrections officials have declined multiple interview requests since last week and did not respond to specific questions Tuesday about the department’s response to the pandemic.

Commissioner Randall Liberty said Tuesday in a press release that the employee has been in self quarantine since March 20 while waiting for test results. That person has not been on site at the Warren facility since that day.

“The CDC has begun the contact tracing for this individual, working in collaboration with staff from the Bolduc Correctional Facility,” the press release said. “Initial findings from the CDC note that anyone the individual had close contact with has been notified. Those contact who have been directed are self-monitoring for symptoms.”

The press release did not indicate whether any of those individuals were inmates or corrections staff.

The Bolduc Correctional Facility has a total capacity of 222 inmates and 65 staff members. The population was 208 as of Monday, according to an update on the department website. The men who are incarcerated there are typically classified as minimum security, or they have less than three years left on their sentences.

