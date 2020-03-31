Gun shops in Maine can reopen after Gov. Janet Mills’ administration moved them onto a list of essential businesses that can operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gun shops are now among 22 types of retail operations that can remain open, according to a list published Tuesday on the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development’s website.

Other retail operations that qualify as essential include: automobile repair, bicycle repair, medical marijuana dispensaries, grocery stores, boat builders, restaurants and bars offering curbside pickup and delivery; greenhouses, fishing supply and bait shops, and pharmacy and medical supply stores.

Last week, Mills issued an executive order closing all nonessential businesses. Her decision affected Cabela’s and Kittery Trading Post, which the state deemed nonessential businesses last Thursday. Kittery Trading Post contested the ruling. It was not clear Tuesday whether the store had reopened.

A post Tuesday on Kittery Trading Post’s Facebook read, “We are still closed temporarily but will keep our Facebook up-to-date with the latest news.

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security offered states updated guidelines for essential workforce businesses that should be allowed to remain open. The guidelines, which were not mandatory, included retailers who support the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers.

