Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is waiving member co-pays and deductibles related to treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
One of the largest health insurers in Maine, Harvard Pilgrim made the announcement Tuesday. The waiver applies to medical costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and, in an emergency, those out of network, it said.
The policy also applies to high-deductible plans administered by Harvard Pilgrim, along with Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement coverage. Companies with self-insured plans administered by Harvard Pilgrim may choose to opt out of the new policy, which is retroactive to March 1.
“During this unprecedented health crisis, we are expanding coverage to help remove any potential barriers for our members seeking treatment related to COVID-19,” said Michael Carson, president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim, in a statement. “This action, in addition to previously announced removal of barriers to COVID-19 testing and general telemedicine visits, will ease the burden on our members and allow them to focus on what really matters, getting healthy.”
Harvard Pilgrim has 84,000 individual and group policyholders in Maine. The insurer already had waived cost-sharing and co-pays for COVID-19 diagnostic testing and allowed early prescription refills, with regular co-pays.
The new policy is in effect through June 1. If a member received earlier treatment, the claim will be covered and reprocessed, the insurer said.
