Historically, the greatest difference between the U.S. health care system and the systems of other countries to which we’re often unfavorably compared has been our lack of social solidarity. When everyone speaks the same language and goes to the same church it’s pretty easy to feel “we’re all in it together” and to not worry about the “other” getting something we don’t want to pay for.
In New York City alone there are over 150 languages spoken and who knows how many different places of worship. Medicare passed not long after the uniting trauma of the Kennedy assassination.
Perhaps there will be a silver lining in COVID-19, which threatens us all equally.
William Rosenberg
Mount Vernon
