During this stressful time, I feel grateful for the steady guidance of Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
His news conferences are thoughtful and direct. He doesn’t sugarcoat the information, yet he delivers it in a way that is understandable and compassionate.
We are so lucky to have him here in Maine.
Marfie Lavendier
Damaricotta
