During this stressful time, I feel grateful for the steady guidance of Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

His news conferences are thoughtful and direct. He doesn’t sugarcoat the information, yet he delivers it in a way that is understandable and compassionate.

We are so lucky to have him here in Maine.

Marfie Lavendier

Damaricotta

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles