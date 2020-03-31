NFL team owners voted Tuesday to expand the playoffs by one team in each conference for next season.

During a conference call to discuss league business after the annual meetings were canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the owners also awarded one of those extra games to CBS and one to NBC. Three-fourths of the 32 owners needed to approve the change.

Only the teams with the best record in the AFC and NFC will get a bye under the new format; the top two teams skipped wild-card weekend in the past. The seventh seed will play No. 2, the sixth will visit No. 3, and the fifth will be at the fourth seed for wild-card games.

This is the first expansion of the playoffs since 1990, when the NFL went from 10 to 12 postseason entrants.

Three games each are set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10 – pending the NFL schedule going forward as planned; that schedule should be released in April.

CBS will broadcast one additional wild-card game on Jan. 10 at approximately 4:40 p.m. NBC will broadcast an additional game on Jan. 10 at approximately 8:15 p.m. EST.

JAGUARS: Disgruntled Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue made another public plea to be traded, this one on his 25th birthday.

Ngakoue said in a Twitter post Tuesday “why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on.”

The appeal came four weeks after Ngakoue first publicly expressed his desire to play elsewhere, saying “the Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville. … I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere.”

The Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue two weeks later, guaranteeing him nearly $18 million in 2020. By tagging Ngakoue, Jacksonville essentially offered him a one-year tender that equates to the top five defensive end salaries over the past five years. Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere.

BENGALS: Cincinnati released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, another move to overhaul their secondary after a 2-14 season.

Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury.

Kirkpatrick was involved in the most significant play of Coach Zac Taylor’s first season. He bumped into A.J. Green while breaking up a pass during a 7 on 7 drill in the first practice of training camp. Green landed awkwardly and suffered a severe injury to his left ankle, requiring surgery and sidelining him for the season.

NFL VICE president Troy Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks.

The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained the letter sent by the league’s football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope that you will start your NFL journey with us as part of the NFL family,” Vincent wrote. “At this time, we are working on the plan for draft. As you can imagine, it is a bit of a moving target with all that is going on. We are contemplating several options that we will be communicating to you once details are confirmed. We want to ensure that you and your family stay safe while we develop the best way to give you a great experience and highlight your accomplishments as you are drafted into the NFL.”

Vincent asked the players not to publicize the invitation.

In recent drafts, first-round selections were announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Then followed hugs involving players and Goodell – some of them comical – and photo sessions with the players wearing team ball caps or even showing off team jerseys. Often their families and friends would get involved in the celebrations.

