Arrests

3/21 at 4 a.m. Samuel M. Maclearn, 40, address unlisted on Oxford Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/21 at noon. Michael W. Lewis, 50, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/21 at 1 p.m. Peter Richardson, 58, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/21 at 3 p.m. Daniel McCluskey, 38, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

3/21 at 4 p.m. Eric Brewer, 41, of Portland, on High Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/21 at 6 p.m. Daniel Wrzeniak, 42, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal mischief, criminal threatening and violation of conditional release.

3/22 at midnight. Dahong Zhao, 43, of Portland, on Grant Street on a charge of assault.

3/22 at 1 p.m. James Williams, 45, of Portland, on Pearl Street on a violation of probation.

3/22 at 6 p.m. John M. Derrig, 51, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

3/23 at 3 a.m. Nathan Fitzpatrick, 23, of Portland, on Long Wharf on a charge of criminal mischief.

3/23 at 3 a.m. Nicole J. Pirelli, 25, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Read Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/23 at 3 a.m. Angela Routolo, 32, of Westbrook, on Read Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/23 at noon. Ryan Caiazzo, 21, of Portland, on State Street on a charge of assault.

3/23 at 7 p.m. Adam Novit, 34, of Portland, on Waterville Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/24 at 2 a.m. Troy G. Thompson, 57, address unlisted, at Monument Square on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/24 at 10 a.m. Fred Boisvert, 20, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/24 at 3 p.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 55, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of public drinking.

3/24 at 6 p.m. Mark Spangnuolo, 62, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/25 at 2 p.m. Nathan Fitzpatrick, 23, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

3/25 at 5 p.m. Michael Lunn, 48, of Cumberland, on Riverside Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/26 at 10 a.m. Icesis Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/26 at 10 a.m. Victoria Tranchemontagne, 26, of Portland, on Forest Avenue charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/26 at midnight. John Aboda, 38, of Portland, at Kennedy Park on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

3/26 at 9 p.m. John Cote, 37, of Buxton, on Maginal Way on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/27 at 9 a.m. Joseph Bernatche, 62, of Portland, on Mellen Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

3/27 at 1 p.m. Elliot-James Q. Nelson, 29, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/27 at 8 p.m. Jedidiah Watson, 40, of Lisbon, on Park Avenue on a charge of violation of probation.

3/28 at 3 a.m. Awale Ismail Ali, 24, of Portland, on North Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

3/28 at 2 p.m. Corey M. Griffin, 26, of Portland, on Alder Street on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespass, possession of gambling records, possession or transfer of burglary tools and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/28 at 3 p.m. Michael J. Ingram, 46, go East Waterboro, on State Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/28 at 8 p.m. David N. Santamore, 36, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: