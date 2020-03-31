NORTH YARMOUTH — A June referendum on the acquisition of town-owned land for a new SAD 51 primary school has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cumberland-North Yarmouth school district had sought a vote this spring for North Yarmouth residents to vote on gifting land to SAD 51. That vote is off, Superintendent Jeff Porter said in a letter to the board, and he is unsure whether a November referendum in both towns to approve funding will occur.

“Given the rapid and unprecedented events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic over the last three weeks and its uncertain economic impact on the community, the district would like to pause, for the short term, on the process for acquiring the land,” Porter said.

“Until we have a greater understanding of how this project will be impacted by changing conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic, we believe it would be prudent to step back and reassess the project’s overall timeline and scope.”

