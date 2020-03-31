Arrests

3/26 at 9:49 p.m. Kristine M. Jensen, 50, of Thomas Drive, Scarborough, was arrested on Black Point Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on charges of theft of motor vehicle by unauthorized use with joyriding priors, two counts of violating conditions of release and driving without a license.

Summonses

3/29 at 6:49 p.m. Jonah Fatka Evon, 20, of Trundy Road, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Hunter Point Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage.

Fire calls

3/23 at 4:33 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/23 at 10:13 p.m. Odor investigation on Ash Swamp Road.

3/24 at 12:31 a.m. Odor investigation on Mitchell Hill Road.

3/24 at 1:11 a.m. Issue with carbon monoxide detector on Ironclad Road.

3/24 at 1:37 a.m. Odor investigation on Highland Avenue.

3/24 at 1:48 a.m. Odor investigation at Second Avenue and Sunset Road.

3/24 at 2:36 a.m. Assist Gorham.

3/24 at 3:23 a.m. Odor investigation at Mayflower Drive and Old Blue Point Road.

3/24 at 3:43 a.m. Odor investigation on Asselyn Drive.

3/24 at 9:18 a.m. Wires arcing on Foxcroft Drive.

3/24 at 11:30 a.m. Gas leak on Gateway Circle.

3/24 at 7:21 p.m. Wires call on Winding Way.

3/25 at 1:37 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/25 at 8:17 p.m. Fire alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

3/26 at 11:56 a.m. Wires down on Wayne Circle.

3/26 at 3:58 p.m. Tamper alarm on Gateway Circle.

3/26 at 7:19 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/27 at 11:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Perennial Way.

3/27 at 2:49 p.m. Odor investigation on Minuteman Drive.

3/27 at 5:31 p.m. Assist South Portland.

3/27 at 10 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/28 at 12:02 p.m. Low hanging wires at U.S. Route 1 and Westwood Avenue.

3/28 at 4:29 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/28 at 5:03 p.m. Fire alarm on Technology Way.

3/29 at 10:45 a.m. Stove call on Topaz Drive.

3/29 at 12:31 p.m. Gas stove call on Rays Circle.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from March 23 -29.

