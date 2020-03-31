Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 24-29.

Summonses

3/29 at 12:15 a.m. Thomas Larkin, 52, of Tufton Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Monument Place on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

3/23 at 1:59 p.m. Assist Bowdoin.

3/23 at 10:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.

3/24 at 3:47 a.m. Outdoor fire on Winter Street.

3/24 at 7:53 a.m. Fire call on Pleasant Street.

3/24 at 10:31 a.m. Public service on Main Street.

3/26 at 9:23 a.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

3/26 at 5:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

3/27 at 10:22 a.m. Utility problem on Loon Drive.

3/27 at 6:32 p.m. Structure fire on Williams Drive.

3/29 at 12:01 p.m. Public service on Lewiston Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from March 23-30.

