University of Maine men’s hockey coach Red Gendron was named a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award after leading the Black Bears to an 18-11-5 record this season.
The award is given annually by the American Hockey Coaches Association to the NCAA Division I men’s hockey coach of the year. Gendron is one of eight finalists for the award. The winner will be announced on April 7.
Gendron led Maine to its best Hockey East regular-season finish since 2011-12. Maine, which finished 12-9-3 in the conference, was the fourth seed in the Hockey East Tournament, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
