Local & State
Posted
March 31
Updated
43 mins ago
increase font size
The Virus Diaries: Read Mainers’ stories of how the pandemic is affecting them
‘It hit me that I must go now or be prepared to stay till who-knows-when,’ a South Berwick woman says of being in Spain during a national lockdown.
April Fournier's husband and two of their children have asthma. Two members of the family are in contact with the public while working at grocery stores, making the risk of exposure to coronavirus even more frightening.
A Portland rheumatologist offers insight into how health care professionals, even those on the front line of the pandemic, approach their jobs. ‘They’re not heroes. They’re just doing what they’re trained and expected to do.’
College senior Gina Pardi misses the chance to say goodbye to friends now that she has returned to Maine to complete her studies remotely.
Military veteran Joseph Demakis had just started his journey to help with PTSD when hikers were told: Get off the trail now.
Their 95-year-old mother lives in an assisted-living center that has restricted visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A Portland woman who runs a small hair-cutting salon worries about the loss of income since she had to close her shop.
A Searsmont couple's baby could come any day, and the father hopes coronavirus restrictions won't keep him out of the delivery room.
Adam Burnett's workload has increased dramatically because of the pandemic, and now he's juggling increased parenting demands as well.
Ben White and his wife, Melissa, are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak – and providing daily structure for their school-age girls.
Lizette Deschenes, 67, has a compromised immune system and is afraid leave her apartment during the coronavirus outbreak.