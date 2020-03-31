The Virus Diaries: Almost stranded in Spain ‘It hit me that I must go now or be prepared to stay till who-knows-when,’ a South Berwick woman says of being in Spain during a national lockdown.

The Virus Diaries: Busy mom worries about family’s health April Fournier's husband and two of their children have asthma. Two members of the family are in contact with the public while working at grocery stores, making the risk of exposure to coronavirus even more frightening.

The Virus Diaries: A physician’s perspective A Portland rheumatologist offers insight into how health care professionals, even those on the front line of the pandemic, approach their jobs. ‘They’re not heroes. They’re just doing what they’re trained and expected to do.’

The Virus Diaries: ‘I felt the rug was pulled out from me’ College senior Gina Pardi misses the chance to say goodbye to friends now that she has returned to Maine to complete her studies remotely.

The Virus Diaries: Thru-hike of Appalachian Trail comes to sudden halt Military veteran Joseph Demakis had just started his journey to help with PTSD when hikers were told: Get off the trail now.

The Virus Diaries: Daughters can visit with mom only through a windowpane Their 95-year-old mother lives in an assisted-living center that has restricted visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: ‘There’s no real bailouts for us’ A Portland woman who runs a small hair-cutting salon worries about the loss of income since she had to close her shop.

The Virus Diaries: Expecting a baby during the pandemic A Searsmont couple's baby could come any day, and the father hopes coronavirus restrictions won't keep him out of the delivery room.

The Virus Diaries: Family adjusts to new routines at home Ben White and his wife, Melissa, are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak – and providing daily structure for their school-age girls.