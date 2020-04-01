The Biddeford City Council on Tuesday approved financial relief measures for residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will waive interest on property and personal tax payments for 60 days, waive parking lot permit fees for May, and provide free replacement trash bags.

“Right now, it is more important than ever for us to support our neighbors and friends who may be deeply impacted by this public health crisis,” Mayor Alan Casavant said. “The decisions made at Tuesday night’s meeting are important measures to provide finance relief during this difficult time.”

The city will waive the May parking permit fee for anyone who purchased a permit for the month of March. Permit holders will be notified directly by city staff about this change.

The council also approved measures to address concerns from residents who are generating larger amounts of household trash while following recommendations to stay at home. Starting Wednesday, a free pay-as-you-throw orange trash bag will be dropped off to replace each one used by residents. Residents who do not have pay-as-you-throw bags and cannot visit a store to purchase one can call the city’s service hotline at 284-9020 for assistance.

The city’s recycling center will be open for large item disposal only, with additional details to be released by the city in the next few days. The brush disposal section of the recycling center will remain closed until further notice.

Starting April 1, residents can put branches, leaves and other brush at the curb on their regular trash collection day. It will be picked up at no cost by Public Works.

“We believe that the best way to protect the health of our staff and community members is to limit service at the Recycling and Transfer Station until after this public health crisis,” Jeff Demers, public works director, said in a statement. “These alternative trash pickup and brush collection are in place to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our residents while practicing social distancing.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: