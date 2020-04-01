Brunswick-based Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association has launched a resource guide for issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic on its site at www.mainecoastfishermen.org.

According to a news release from the association, “the site assists fishermen in understanding the health impacts of COVID-19, details how to stay safe, get access to health insurance, locate mental health support, find auto and business loans, understand the new unemployment laws, and access funds made available through the CARES Act.”

“Maine fishermen are on the front line of our food system and are being directly impacted by this pandemic,” said Ben Martens, MCFA’s executive director, in the release. “In this quickly evolving crisis, we felt that a simple one-stop-shop of resources would be the quickest way to keep our communities healthy and get fishermen access to important economic relief. We still have a long way to go but working together we will get through these uncertain and scary times.”

Resources outlining the dos and don’ts of that process have also been added to the website along with a list of places for consumers to safely buy Maine seafood, according to the release.

“We’re accustomed to weathering tough times, and we will get through this one, too,” said Alex Todd, MCFA’s interim board chairman, said in the release. “Having these resources in one place is a huge help for all of us who are juggling how to stay safe, pay bills, and keep catching and selling seafood. We’re able to stay focused on keeping ourselves, our families and our communities healthy, with support from programs like those featured on this resource page.”

