“Jeopardy!” host with contestant Tiffany Eisenhauer of Freeport. Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Tiffany Eisenhauer, a physician’s assistant from Freeport was due to compete on the quiz show “Jeopardy!” on Thursday. Check The Times Record’s TV listings or visit Jeopardy.com for more information as to how and when to watch.

