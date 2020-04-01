York County residents who are no longer working due to COVID-19, or who have had their work hours cut, may now be eligible for fuel assistance through York County Community Action’s Home Energy Assistance Program.

“If your income has changed, as it has for many York County households, and you’re in need of fuel assistance or help paying a high energy bill, call 459-2950 to speak with a YCCAC fuel assistance intake specialist,” advised YCCAC Community Relations Manager Brad Bohon. “Your HEAP application can be taken over the phone — no need to leave home.”

Bohon said income guidelines have been modified through May 1.

