Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order Wednesday extending the deadline for applying for property tax relief.
Normally due April 1, applications for the newly-increased Homestead Exemption (which rose from $20,000 to $25,000 taken off assessed property value for tax purposes) may be filed up to 30 days after the end of the current Proclamation of Civil Emergency, or up to the commitment date of the municipality, usually in July, whichever comes first.
“I hope this extension will help Maine people save money on their property taxes by allowing them additional time to take advantage of recently-enhanced relief measures,” Mills said in the release.
The extended application deadline also applies to property tax exemptions for Solar and Wind Energy Equipment, Business Equipment, Estates of Veterans and Property of Institutions and Organizations.
A municipality’s commitment date is when a tax assessment roll goes to the tax collector in order to receive payment of property taxes.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Census Day arrives with U.S. almost paralyzed by coronavirus
-
Times Record
Topsham students still learning hands-on from home
-
Business
Bath Iron Works donates more than 3,000 protective masks to health workers
-
Uncategorized
Gov. Mills extends property tax exemption deadline
-
Business
Christian concert promoter in Freeport found liable for investment fraud
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.