Few people would begrudge veterans their free “government-run” health care.

But is the service of delivery people, farmworkers, first responders, utility, health care and food service workers, teachers, truckers, sanitation workers, et al., so much less valuable to our nation that they do not deserve the same benefit?

Paul Oppenheim

Pownal

