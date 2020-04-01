This Concord Coach, driven by Harris Seavey, was used to pick up people at Scarborough Beach Station and transport them to hotels at Prouts Neck. The passengers are not identified, but a close look reveals they had various tools in their hands, including a chef’s knife, a broad ax, a bugle and a hoe. It’s speculated by historians that this could have been a Labor Day celebration from years ago.

The coach was built in 1879 by Abbott and Downing for the Farragut House in Rye Beach, New Hampshire. Seavey bought it in 1900 and had it shipped to Scarborough. The coach, which was named Tally-Ho, was bottle green and had yellow wheels. The body was suspended on leather straps, unlike other coaches of the day.

