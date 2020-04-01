PORTLAND – Antoinette G. Nappi, 90, formerly of Sherwood Street, died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Cedars Nursing & Rehabilitation Center with her loving family by her side.Antoinette was born in Portland, Maine on March 1, 1930 the daughter of the late Samuel S. and Christine (Cipriano) Minervino. She attended local schools.In September of 1951, she married Michael J. Nappi, and together they made their home and raised their family in Portland. Antoinette worked her entire career as a mother and wife caring for and raising her seven children. As her children grew and moved on, Antoinette continued to bring the family together with her cooking and entertaining during holidays and special occasions. She also loved shopping, going to the dog track and casino, Easter egg hunts in the back yard, the holidays, and any excuse to spend time with her family.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Cedars Nursing & Rehabilitaion Center for the love and care given to Antoinette.Antoinette was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Nappi in 2004; two sons, Samuel S. Nappi and Albert Nappi; three sisters, Virginia McLaughlin, Mary Carlson, and Carmella Holstrom. She is survived by her five children, Michael Nappi of Portland, Lucretia and her husband Daniel Leo of Portland, Josephine and her husband Mark Carter of Portland, Lisa Marie Chic of Lewiston, and Annette Christine Nappi of Portland; a sister, Stephanie Madison of Portland; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.Due to the current events, all services will be postponed until a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To Antoinette’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Those who wish may make contributions in Antoinette’s memory to: Cedars Nursing & Rehabilitation Center630 Ocean Ave.Portland, ME 04103

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »