BUXTON – Carol A. Sanborn, 81, passed away at her home on March 30, 2020, with family at her side.She was born on March 1, 1939, in Keene, N.H., a daughter of the late Leroy and Eleanor (Cameron) Betts.Over the years, Carol was employed by MSAD #6 as a bus driver and Rufus Deering Lumber in Portland where she worked as a receiver.Carol will always be remembered for her dedication to the Town of Buxton. She has served as a rescue chief, served many years in the fire department, and also served as a selectperson. In 2012, the town report was dedicated to her for years of service.She is predeceased by her husband Charles “Eddie” Sanborn; and all but one of her siblings.Carol is survived by her children, Ted Sanborn and his wife Sue of Standish, Rick Sanborn and his wife Kim of Buxton, Rob Sanborn and his wife Lorraine of Pennsylvania, and Teri Sanborn – Garnett of Buxton; sister, Barbara Pease and her husband Burt of Bar Mills; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.A graveside service with firefighter honors at Highland Cemetery in Buxton (Groveville) will be announced when it becomes safer for friends and family to gather.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

