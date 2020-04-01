CAPE ELIZABETH – Our dear mother Patricia Ann Melcher Lockwood, 92, of Cape Elizabeth, died at Avita of Stroudwater on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Pat was born in Portland to Harold and Arline Melcher on May 9, 1927. She grew up in the Rosemont area, on Machigonne Steet. She married Wayne M. Lockwood on Sept. 16, 1950 at Woodfords Congregational Church.

Every school Pat attended was on Stevens Avenue in Portland. She graduated from Deering High School in 1945, delighting in school dances and playing French horn in the Marching Band.

She earned an Associate’s degree/Medical Assistant at Westbrook Junior College in 1947. She was an active alumna, attending many reunions and maintaining lifelong friendships. In 2017, she was awarded the Heloise E. Withee ’40 Westbrook Alumni Service Award.

As a young woman, Pat was employed as a medical secretary and worked for several years at the Pentagon. When children were born Pat stayed home to care for them.

Pat and Wayne lived in a number of communities in this country and in Canada, they made close friends everywhere they went, joining a church community, singing in the church choir and square dancing. Over the years they would return to visit these many friends from all the places they called home.

In 1971 they returned home to Maine to finish raising their kids in the place they loved the most. They joined First Congregational United Church of Christ in South Portland and were very active singing in the choir and serving as deacons and trustees. Pat enjoyed working on the Scholarship committee for many years and was a delegate attending many Maine Conference UCC meetings and was also active in Church Women United. She was elected an Elder of the church in honor of her service.

Pat enjoyed music and frequently attended Portland Symphony Orchestra and performances sponsored by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ. She sang in choirs for 65+ years.

Besides the home she made in Cape Elizabeth, Pat’s favorite place on earth was Camp Hi-Pine, the family camp her father built on Pequawket Lake in Limington. She was happiest when her ever growing family would gather there for lobster, clams, a swim and some pie.

Pat was predeceased by her mother and father, Arline and Harold Melcher, her brother Bob, and her husband of 58 years, Wayne McMillan Lockwood.

She is survived by a family she dearly loved: her children, The Rev. Diane Wendorf and husband the Rev. Dr. Mark Wendorf, Peter Lockwood and his wife Karen, the Rev. Joyce Long and her husband Eugene Long; her grandchildren with families as follows: Joshua and Holly Wendorf, Tom Olehowski, Nate and Ferah Olehowski and daughter Evelyn, the Rev. H. Rebecca Lockwood, Patrick Lockwood, Jack and Priscilla Dobbin and their children Franklin and Monroe, Daniel Dobbin, Sam Dobbin and his son Zachary.

In her last years Pat suffered from memory loss. The family is deeply grateful for the love, and care of the staff at Avita of Stroudwater.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at First Congregational Church, UCC in South Portland at a date yet to be determined.

Arrangements entrust to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to:

First Congregational Church U.C.C.

301 Cottage Rd.

South Portland ME 04106 or:

Friends of the

Kotzschmar Organ

PO Box 7455

Portland, ME 04112 or:

The Pequawket Lake Preservation Assoc. www.theplpa.org

