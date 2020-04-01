The coronavirus has forced the temporary closure of all five brick-and-mortar LeRoux Kitchen stores in New England. Forty-two employees, including 17 in Portland (the largest store) and five in Scarborough, have been furloughed.

Owner Michael Levandowski announced in a news release that from now until the end of April, all profits from website sales will go to employees: “While we wish we could pay each of our employees their full wages during this time, without the revenue from our brick-and-mortar stores, we are simply unable to do so. Our hope is that this effort can help to ease any financial burden that might befall our staff.”

A bit of good news

Despite the extraordinarily challenging business environment, Solo Cucina Market, a new collaboration between Portland restaurant Solo Italiano and The Farm Stand, opened for business Tuesday, offering curbside take-out only.

The market, which is in South Portland, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, taking online and phone orders for groceries (meats, vegetables, housemade pastas); prepared foods such as soups, paninis and pasta dishes; and baked goods for your stress-eating pleasure. Find the take-out menu at solocucinamarket.com. Place phone orders by calling (207) 808-8507 or (207) 956-7869.

Lifeline for fishermen

The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association on Tuesday launched an online COVID-19 resource guide directed at the people who catch the seafood we eat. It contains information for fishermen on how to access health insurance, how to stay safe during the pandemic, where to find mental health support, how to find car and business loans, and how to access funds through the CARES Act passed last week.

The group is also helping consumers find fresh seafood for sale in their communities through the Facebook group Maine Seafood Connection.

Seasonal shifts

At this time of year, gardeners and orchardists normally trade scions (cuttings for fruit trees) and seeds from their gardens in swaps held all over the state. This year, because of COVID-19, many of those plans have changed.

The Resilience Hub and the Portland Maine Permaculture meet-up groups are still holding a Southern Maine Seed Swap and Scion Exchange this weekend, but have partnered with Edgewood Nursery in Falmouth to make it a self-service event. From 9 a.m. Saturday until the end of the day Sunday, a table at the end of the nursery’s driveway will offer seed packets and small bundles of scionwood. Only one person will be allowed at the table at a time. The organizers ask that everyone either wear gloves or have some way to clean their hands both before and after touching the material.

The Maine Farmers and Gardeners Association has decided to distribute packets of scionwood through farm stands and stores around the state. The organization plans to post a full list of locations on its website (mofga.org) soon.

Vegetable crates

In the midst of a pandemic, farms are finding creative ways to get their produce to consumers this spring. Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham has teamed up with Portland restaurant Solo Italiano to sell 4-week and 13-week shares of organic produce, duck eggs and yogurt. For pricing and other details, visit the Solo Italiano website.

Dandelion Spring Farm, also in Bowdoinham, is putting together $50 boxes of organic produce that can be ordered through their website. The contents of the box changes every week – this week it’s heavy on carrots, rutabagas, greens and onions. Customers order the boxes online, then pick them up either at the Portland Farmers’ Market or at one of four no-contact drop-off locations (including in Portland). Home delivery is available for an extra charge. The farm is also selling herbal packages, ranging in price from $12 to $37.

Frinklepod Farm in Arundel has closed its farm store, but is selling boxes of organic produce for pick-up and delivery on Saturdays and Sundays. These boxes cost $50 and contain about two-thirds vegetables and one-third fruit. Pick-up boxes are left on the porch (labeled with your name) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on your chosen pick-up day. Delivery is available within 10 miles of the farm for a $5 charge.

Boost your immune system

LB Kitchen East, 249 Congress St., has re-opened to offer a small take-out menu featuring its bowls, smoothies and broths made with healthy, immune-boosting ingredients. Chef Lee Farrington has also deconstructed some of her restaurant menu and is offering it in bulk, such as quarts of her pancake batters (dairy and vegan), and quarts or pints of harissa hash, parsley pesto, cashew cheese, miso slaw and kimchee. Order and pay online at lbkitchenportlandme.com, or use a delivery service. Orders can also be called in at (207) 775-2695.

Farrington has joined other restaurants in the Feeding the Frontlines program. Every $10 donated through her website or by phone will pay for a healthy lunch for one team member of the Maine Medical Center Emergency Room and COVID-19 Response Unit. When donations reach $500, Farrington will supply lunch for the entire staff of 50, from doctors and nurses to administrators and janitors.

The Garrison closes

Chef Christian Hayes announced Thursday afternoon that Saturday night would be the last take-out service for The Garrison, the restaurant he opened just last summer in Yarmouth.

“Words cannot describe the gratitude we have for our team,” Hayes wrote in a message on Facebook. “We feel that our decision is in everyone’s best interest – to be home, stay home, and stay safe.”

Garrison said he doesn’t know what the future holds for the restaurant. Within 24 hours of announcing its closure, he posted photos of T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags and other merchandise he’s designed that will be sold online at teespring.com. The profits will go toward continued operating costs during the closure, he said.

Mobile seafood

Mere Point Oyster Company is offering pick-up and delivery of lobster and other shellfish in the Bath, Brunswick, Freeport and Topsham areas. Deliveries are available on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and pick-up is available on Tuesdays and Fridays. Go to merepointoyster.com to order.

What to do with that jar of instant coffee …

One of the things you may have had to give up hunkered down at home is your daily fancy (read expensive) coffee.

But wait. What’s that lurking in the back of your pantry, gathering dust? A jar of instant coffee? Maybe you bought it to use in a recipe, or maybe your pantry hasn’t been cleaned out in a really, really long time. Who cares why it’s there, it’s now your ticket to a trendy new form of home entertainment – making dalgona coffee (also known as whipped or beaten coffee). Recipes abound online, but basically, you whip instant coffee, sugar and water together, then spoon the mixture over milk in a glass and combine. Whipped coffee recently went viral on TikTok, and loads of coffee lovers stuck at home are now making it for their daily caffeine fix and posting their creations on Instagram.

