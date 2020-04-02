BIDDEFORD — Principal Scott Descoteaux and the rest of the Biddeford Middle School staff celebrate standout students each month, and in February the Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce joined in the program. In February, student Terry Manges was recognized as the Student of the Month.

Before classes moved to distance learning for all students in response to the Coronavirus, BMS held a pizza party for Manges and other nominees.

Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry and Nubble Books are partnering to sponsor the Student of the Month Program, which recognizes individuals who help create a positive environment for learning and serve as leaders throughout the school community.

Chamber Director Jim LaBelle presented the award to Manges along with a gift card from Nubble Books during a ceremony at BMS on Feb. 28.

