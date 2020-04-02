Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 24-30.
Summonses
3/20, time not listed, Brittany Gregory, 26, of Biddeford, was issued a summons at an unidentified location by Detective Mark Dorval on a charge of misuse of identification.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four calls from March 24-30.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from March 24-30.
