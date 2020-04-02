University of Maine hockey junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the top player in Division I hockey.

North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich are the other finalists. The winner will be announced on April 11 on ESPN during the 11 p.m. broadcast of SportsCenter.

Swayman, a fourth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins in 2017, finished his junior season at Maine leading the nation in saves with 1,099 saves, a school record. His 2.07 goals against average and his .939 save percentage were second in the nation. He faced 1,170 shots and allowed just 71 goals. He stopped more than 30 shots 25 times during the season, more than 40 twice and more than 50 (52) once.

Swayman, a management major with a 3.38 GPA, was named the Hockey East Player of the Year and is also a finalist for the Mike Ritcher Award given to college hockey’s top goaltender.

Kawaguchi scored 15 goals and added 30 assists to rank second in the nation in overall points with 45.

Perunovich helped Minnesota Duluth win back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019. He was ranked second in the nation in scoring by a defenseman with six goals and 34 assists, and was second nationally among all skaters with 34 assists. He was named national player of the year by College Hockey News.

The announcement on ESPN replaces the originally scheduled April 10 announcement time due to changes brought about by the coronavirus

