Tiffany Eisenhauer’s long-awaited appearance on the television game show “Jeopardy!” started well – she was the first contestant with a correct answer – but she wound up with only $1 after missing the Final Jeopardy clue about a classic American novel.
Felicity Fletcher, a screenwriter from Studio City, California, won the show that aired Thursday night on Portland’s ABC affiliate, WMTW-TV, by amassing a total of $15,200. She was the only contestant to correctly identify “The Sun Also Rises” as the 1926 novel set partly in Spain with a character based on Lady Duff Twysden, a British socialite.
Eisenhauer, who first auditioned for the show in 2002, is a 45-year-old physician assistant from Freeport. She provided the correct questions for 14 of the show’s answers and after the initial round took the lead with $4,000. Fletcher entered the second round with only $800 and the defending champion, Hemant Mehta, a blogger from Naperville, Illinois, had $2,600.
The second round ended with Mehta in the lead at $9,400, Fletcher next at $7,600 and Eisenhauer third at $6,000. Eisenhauer wagered $5,999 and wrote “What is A Farewell to Arms”? That correctly identified the author, Ernest Hemingway, but not the novel.
Mehta incorrectly guessed an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, “The Great Gatsby,” and was left with $3,599.
Thursday’s show was taped in January in Los Angeles. The audience included Eisenhauer’s husband, son, nephew and her 83-year-old mother. Shortly before leaving for California, Eisenhauer saw Old Orchard Beach bartender Dennis Coffey win three games on “Jeopardy!” and depart with more than $52,000.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Lapses in hospitals’ reporting left Maine CDC lacking key data
-
Arts & Entertainment
Freeport woman comes up short in ‘Jeopardy!’ debut
-
Nation & World
Experts, Trump advisers doubt White House’s estimate of 240,000 deaths
-
Times Record
A century ago, sports rises from ravages of war and disease
-
Politics
Pelosi sets committee to oversee $2 trillion virus response, setting up clash with Trump
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.