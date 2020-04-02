Two months after confronting the coronavirus pandemic, China has contained the threat and is restarting its economy after suffering 3,100 deaths, while South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan are also recovering.

In the same time period, the U.S. has suffered 2,500 deaths, the economy has collapsed, and the latest models predict 100,000 deaths before we recover.

Our administration’s incompetence and lies are killing us. Who is going to save us?

Thomas Spear,

Arrowsic

