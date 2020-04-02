There are many things that disturb me about the president’s handling – or lack of, to be more accurate – regarding the current pandemic. However, as a nurse who practiced for more than 40 years, I am totally appalled by his requirement for praise and approval in doling out needed supplies to various states.
When he says that governors should express more gratitude and he tells his vice president to ignore governors who are not nice, it is unfathomable.
I gave every one of my patients the best care I could possibly give. I never once expected a “thank you,” much less praise. I did it because I loved what I did, but more importantly because it was my job.
Mr. President, you chose to run for office. It is your job! How about doing it?
Ann Marie Briggs
Kennebunkport
