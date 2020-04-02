OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Is it the sand, the surf, or the people you meet? If you’re a visitor, is it that summer feeling you get, dreaming about those tasty French fries, settling yourself on what is perhaps Maine’s most famous beach, or checking out the shops downtown?

Perhaps you live and/or work in Old Orchard Beach and appreciate the small-town atmosphere.

The Old Orchard Beach 365 Committee wants to know why you love the town, and is offering a contest in an effort to perk everyone up and think of better days during this COVID-19 pandemic. Winners will receive prizes.

“OOB365 thought it would be a great idea to have a ‘Why I Love Old Orchard Beach Essay Contest’ while we are all staying in our homes and yearning for some beach time,” the committee wrote in an email, announcing the contest.

The contest runs from March 28 thru midnight on April 28.

“The rules are simple: write a 3-paragraph essay about why you love Old Orchard Beach,” the committee wrote. “It could be about living here, visiting here, working here or maybe it’s your favorite place, business, or spot on the beach. Whatever you have in your heart or your head about Old Orchard Beach, we want to hear what you have to say.”

Email submissions to: [email protected] First prize is $200; second prize is $100 and the third prize winner gets $50.

