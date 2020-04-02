FALMOUTH – Carl R. Barker of Falmouth died Monday March 30, 2020, at home. He was born June 26, 1928, the son of George J.Barker Sr. and Eva Burns Barker. Carl is survived by his loving partner, Barbara Reed, his two sons, Bradford and Christopher, a daughter, Susan Laughlin and her husband, Tim and two granddaughters, Emily and Colleen Laughlin. His sister, Olive, also survives him. Carl’s wife, Nancy, predeceased him in 2008. His brothers Earle and George, as well as his sister Jean also predeceased him.Carl graduated from Deering High School in 1946. After spending a few years in the Army, he attended and graduated from Springfield College in Springfield Massachusetts. He also did graduate work in psychology at the University of New Hampshire.His first career was as a teacher, coach, and guidance instructor at the high school level in both New Hampshire and Vermont. Following that, he moved back to Portland and entered the investment securities business.For the next 40 years he worked in the Portland area assisting his clients with their financial planning needs. Carl was the first person in Maine to attain the certified financial planner designation. For over 25 years he was an active advocate for people with Parkinson’s disease. He served as president of the state of Maine Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association and was a member of the board of directors and vice president of the Maine Parkinson Society. He was responsible for establishing and maintaining Parkinson’s support groups throughout the state.He also volunteered as a “practice patient” for medical students at Maine Medical Center and the University of New England. He was a member of the medical center’s shared decision making task force. For over 50 years he was an active member of many antique car clubs and was particularly active and former president of the H.H. Franklin Club. Throughout his life he enjoyed restoring and driving many different antique cars. He was an amateur musician and was known throughout the area for his harmonica playing and teaching. He enjoyed writing short stories and poetry and leaves behind his life story in the form of numerous vignettes and poems written throughout his lifetime.At his request there will be a family service on the shore of Casco Bay this summer.Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine, Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Rt. 1Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.