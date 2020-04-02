Janet Marie Trufant 1939 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Janet Marie Trufant, 80, lovingly known as “Meme”, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, with family by her side. Born in Machias on Nov. 18, 1939, to Ira John and Nellie Mae Johnson, Janet was the youngest of their two children. After the sudden death of her father, Janet’s mother would go on to remarry a man named Erland Joslyn. Erland saw Janet as a daughter and raised her as such. The love was returned as Janet saw him as her father. When Janet was just 8 years old, in a one room school house on Cathance Road in Topsham, she met a boy named Lawson. She would tell this story to anyone who would listen as she claimed she knew then that she would marry that boy someday. And marry that boy she did. On June 28, 1958 Janet married her childhood sweetheart, Lawson Hayes Trufant. Together they built a beautiful life which included two sons and a daughter. They created a home and together, they worked and loved and laughed. They faced obstacles together and celebrated the good times as one. Over the years they welcomed five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In the span of a lifetime they created a bond that was unbreakable. Throughout her adult life Janet held jobs that allowed her to continue to be an involved mother and grandmother. She worked at Eastland Shoe Factory for a time and then made leather purses which allowed her to work from home. When her grandchildren were school aged Janet went to work for Sears, she worked early mornings in the stock room making sure she was out in time to get grandchildren off the bus, or attend the countless concerts, plays and sporting events that came with having five grandchildren. Those that knew Janet best will remember her for her love of crocheting, quilting, and needlepoint. They will remember her love of snowmen and the collection she surrounded herself with; her love of birdwatching, flowers and all things nature. They will remember her love of word games and puzzle games; her love of pizza and ice cream; peanut butter whoopie pies and coffee milk; and how she loved her cats and spoiled all the dogs in her life. Above all else, Janet will be remembered for her love of family; how she was Lawson’s compass, keeping him grounded. She was loyal to a fault and loved fiercely, loving with her whole heart, she was a natural caretaker for all who surrounded her. In addition to her family, in Janet’s final days she was surrounded by the exceptionally loving and attentive staff at Russell Park and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice in Lewiston where she had spent the last year. Janet would want all to know that in her last home she felt safe and loved, she was cared for and the support they provided her family in her final hours did not go unnoticed. Janet was predeceased by her parents, Ira John, Nellie Mae and Erland; her brother, Kenneth Johnson; and her beloved husband Lawson. Surviving are her children, Lawson H. Trufant Jr. and his wife, Charlotte of Brunswick, Erland A. Trufant and his wife, Lori of Bowdoinham, and Heidi M. Trufant of Brunswick; her grandchildren, Sarah Hickman and her husband, Christopher, Nicole Smith and her husband, Marc, Justin Trufant, Adam Trufant and his wife, Christina, and Shelby Trufant and her fiancé, Burton Packard; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Leah, Blake, DeSean, Sophia, Knox and Myles; as well as many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers Janet’s family asks that you simply take the time to ensure the ones you love know you love them. Check on your friends and family, perform random acts of kindness and intentionally choose love. Do what Janet would have done.

