Fire damaged a single-family home on Stevens Avenue in Portland on Thursday afternoon.

No one was hurt. The sole occupant of the home at 322 Stevens Ave. was not home when the fire started, said Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnston.

Firefighters received the first 911 call about the fire at about 1:37 p.m.

About 30 firefighters responded to the all-hands alarm, and they quickly knocked down the fire.

The front of the home, including the porch, was heavily damaged by the fire.

This story will be updated.

