Portland musicians Amos Libby (Okbari, The Ghosts of Johnson City) and Douglas Porter (The Ghosts of Johnson City, Johnny Cremains, Covered in Bees and Confusatron) released the EP “Another Life” digitally in December and you can find it on iTunes and Spotify. Libby describes it as “deeply personal and richly layered original acoustic music,” and the songs feature Libby on lead vocals and guitar and Porter on guitar and backing vocals. All six songs were penned by Libby and burst with delicate honesty, somberness and fought-for hope. Kind of perfect for these times. A standout track is “Nobody Can Stay” with these lines:

Nobody can stay, it’s always this way we’re all left behind

Nobody can know, where it all goes, when it flies think of me like this

Remember my face and sing me a song, dream of when we kissed, and think of this place when I’m gone

Follow Libby and Porter on Facebook.

Here’s “Nobody Can Stay”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: