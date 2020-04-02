Read the full text of “On this date in Maine history: April 3.”
Read more from our history series.
Explore our Maine bicentennial page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Legendary cycling event in Brussells will happen Sunday, with racers pedaling at home
-
Mainely Media
Kennebunkport suspends adjustment of property values
-
Local & State
More vandalism may be connected to tensions about out-of-staters on Vinalhaven
-
Local & State
Watch: Maine CDC will update public on coronavirus at 11:15
-
Sports
U.S. Women’s Open in Houston postponed until December