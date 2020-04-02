Arrests
Samuel P. Kelly, 19, on March 23 on a charge of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and loud noise in a private place.
Ana Patricia Monzon Camas, 40, on March 23 on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.
Blake J. Latham, 26, on March 24 on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Johnathan M. Alas, 24, of Scarborough, on March 25 on a warrant, on Andover Road.
Steven R. Cote, 22, of Locust Street, on March 27 on a charge of criminal trespassing with a dangerous weapon, on Locust Street.
Jessie J. Gehrmann, 33, of Windham, on March 28 on a warrant, on Reserve Street.
Summonses
Johnathan M. Alas, 24, of Scarborough, on March 24 on a charge of assault, on Andover Road.
Kala J. Robsham, 27, of North Street, on March 25 on a charge of violating condition of release, on North Street.
Johnathan M. Alas, 24, of Scarborough, on March 25 on a charge of assault, on Andover Road.
Antonio Madidi, 49, of Lincoln Street, on March 26 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.
Dustin Drew Richardson, 25, of Windham, on March 27 on a charge of operation after habitual offender revocation with two priors, on Ennis Street.
