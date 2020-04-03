Clean, efficient and ready for occupancy later this spring, this brand-new home offers plenty of space inside and out while remaining close to downtown Brunswick and with nearby access to I-295 for commuters.

Buyers interested in energy efficiency and sustainability will be drawn to the home’s passive solar design. Using state-of-the-art construction practices, the home maximizes natural heating and cooling effects, like using south-facing windows to gather sunshine during the day and then “storing” it in the building materials.

Highlights 3 bed, 2.5 bath, new construction home is on a private road close to downtown Brunswick

Passive solar design for energy efficiency—slab on grade insulation, low-e windows and state of the art heating and cooling

With expected late spring completion, there is still time to customize and expand this home

Located down private, wooded Greystone Ln., this Cape includes a farmhouse-style front porch and contemporary finishing throughout—stone countertops, modern appliances and fixtures and an open plan common area for gathering and entertaining.

The master suite on the first floor includes a walk-in closet and double sinks. With 36-inch doors and hallways, this home is perfect for single-level living with space for guests and family members.

Construction will be complete in late spring. With a 1.5 acre lot, there are options to expand the home’s footprint and even include a rental unit with a separate entrance. Contact Tom and Julia Ranello today to discuss your options and arrange a private showing.

63 Greystone Ln. is listed at $459,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, the Ranellos know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

