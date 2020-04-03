Clean, efficient and ready for occupancy later this spring, this brand-new home offers plenty of space inside and out while remaining close to downtown Brunswick and with nearby access to I-295 for commuters.
Buyers interested in energy efficiency and sustainability will be drawn to the home’s passive solar design. Using state-of-the-art construction practices, the home maximizes natural heating and cooling effects, like using south-facing windows to gather sunshine during the day and then “storing” it in the building materials.
Located down private, wooded Greystone Ln., this Cape includes a farmhouse-style front porch and contemporary finishing throughout—stone countertops, modern appliances and fixtures and an open plan common area for gathering and entertaining.
The master suite on the first floor includes a walk-in closet and double sinks. With 36-inch doors and hallways, this home is perfect for single-level living with space for guests and family members.
Construction will be complete in late spring. With a 1.5 acre lot, there are options to expand the home’s footprint and even include a rental unit with a separate entrance. Contact Tom and Julia Ranello today to discuss your options and arrange a private showing.
63 Greystone Ln. is listed at $459,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, the Ranellos know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].
