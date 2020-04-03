May I tell you a fundamental hope many of us hold, including those of us who volunteer and work at The Gathering Place? And may I ask you to think seriously about this, because until it can be met, there will continue to be hidden but deep inequality in Brunswick, and we will all suffer from that inequity?

When we established The Gathering Place in 2011, it was to give vulnerable people a place to spend their days treated with dignity, in comfort, and in safety. Since then we’ve been consistently able to do just that.

Until now.

For the last two weeks we have not been able to stay open, temporarily closed, due to the COVID-19 virus. Many of our guests and volunteers are medically at high risk. Because we often have over 100 guests per day, we cannot provide the social distancing required for their safety. Many of our guests were upset and disappointed as were our volunteers; we knew this was necessary for everyone’s safety, but many of us, guests and volunteers, felt let down.

And, for our guests and most people who are poor, and/or experiencing homeless, isolating is harder than for the rest of us.

I’d love to tell you there will be no new inequalities when it comes to isolation.

When it comes to layoffs, could we say there will be universal equity between the lowest paid and the better paid?

I’d like to think that when the pandemic is over, and the inevitable, fundamental changes in our world become permanent, life will become more equitable, with more justice for vulnerable folks.

Even more important, can we say that after the crisis is over, there will be more permanent housing available so that we become a community offering decent and affordable permanent housing to those who need it?

We might like these to happen, but realistically we know they won’t. Self-isolation is hard if you have nowhere to live permanently. Inevitably the lower-skilled are the folks who will get laid off first. Because there will be permanent changes in our society once the virus is passed, those with housing, dependable jobs, and better educations will be able to adapt much better than those without.

We all know these inequalities have always existed and may continue in the future. And they will—unless we can first do something about affordable housing. In Brunswick, as in most towns, there have always been different types of housing, for different income levels. But today, there are large numbers of folks for whom there is no affordable housing. Yes, no affordable housing. There was some a couple of years ago; there is almost none available today. None!

Let me lay it out right here. Throughout the country, many forward-thinking communities realize their growth and their social problems cannot be resolved until housing is provided first, for those who don’t have any. It goes under the name of Housing First.

Its underlying conviction is that behavioral problems, employment problems, family problems, inequality problems cannot be resolved until folks have a permanent place to live. Not just an emergency shelter, but permanent supportive housing. Literally hundreds of towns and cities have done this. And they have found that this approach resolves social problems, and saves money for all levels of government. Providing nonprofit housing turns out to be less expensive than dealing with social problems. A group to tackle this issue has begun in Brunswick. What it will need from all of us is support and open-mindedness. And this is our fundamental hope for Brunswick.

Chick Carroll is a board member of The Gathering Place. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

