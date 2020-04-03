COVID-19 closures

The town is providing essential services only. All town buildings will remain closed to the public and there are limited staff working. Staff will attempt to respond to all phone messages within 24 hours (except messages left after noon on Friday until Monday). All recreation activities including childcare are suspended. Call 657-3339 ext. 106 for general assistance.

SAD 15 School District remain closed at least until May 1. Parents and students are asked to come to school to pick all learning materials, devices and personal items they need for remote learning.

The annual Volunteer Awards Banquet set for April 8 has been canceled and rescheduled for June 3.

Town updates

Visit graymaine.org for all updates or call 657-3339 ext. 106 for general assistance.

Town Council meetings will be conducted in a virtual format.

The latest emergency legislation allows a grace period for all licenses and registrations, such as for motor vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, watercraft and dogs, issued by a municipality, to be extended until 30 days after the end of the state of emergency.

Taxes are now due May 4; there is a drop-box for payments at the front entrance of the building.

Building permit applications will still be processed and should be submitted online.

The Transfer Station is open regular hours but is taking household trash only.

Help available

If you or you know someone who could use additional support at this time, or you would like to help, contact Gray Parks and Recreation at 657-2323.

Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community is offering help to those who need it. If you are in need of assistance, email Christina at [email protected] with your name, address, phone number, email, requested needs and proof of residency. Call 233-0828 with any questions.

Gray New Gloucester Senior Helpers can be contacted through Karyn Gilbert, 689-0263 or [email protected]

Meals are available free of charge to all children 18 years of age and younger, regardless of whether or not they attend SAD 15 schools. Meals can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a drive-through basis in the parking lots of Memorial Elementary, Russel Elementary and Gray-New Gloucester High School. The backpack program is also available at all meal sites.

No fines for now

The Gray Public Library has closed the outside book drop. They ask that you please hold onto your items and return them once the library reopens. No overdue fines will be charged. When the library reopens, accounts will be updated.

Free Wi-Fi

The free Wi-Fi connection will still be provided at both the library and the Town Hall and is accessible from the parking lots.

Town wants you

Nomination papers are available for the following offices: town councilor (two three-year terms to expire June 2023), MSAD 15 Board of Directors (two three-year terms to expire June 2023) and Water District trustee (one five-year term to expire June 2025).

Interested Gray residents may obtain nomination papers via the phone from the Gray Town Office. All nomination paperwork must be received by the town clerk no later than noon April 10. An appointment must be arranged to return the paperwork to the town clerk during the time that the Town Hall remains closed to the public. For more information, call the Town Office at 657-3339 or visit the election page at graymaine.org/elections. The filing deadline for registration of write-in candidacy is noon April 27.

